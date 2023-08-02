Microsoft unveiled a new Xbox Wireless Controllers Coming soon: it’s about coloring Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition. Inspired by clouds and storms, the controller will be available in Europe starting next year August 8th but it is already possible to pre-order it on the Microsoft Store at the price of €69.99. Also linking it to ours Xbox Series X|S we will receive a new dynamic background customized.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Xbox Wireless – Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition, the new controller of the Xbox line Microsoft today announced the launch of the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition. With a design inspired by clouds and stormy skies, the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition features dynamic dark blue swirls unique to each controller. This new controller also features textured blue grips with diamond patterns on the back, plus the usual features you already know, like textured grips on the triggers and top buttons for the perfect grip, a sleek hybrid D-pad, and the Share button, which lets you will allow you to capture the best moments of each match. The controller also allows you to quickly pair and switch between consoles, PCs and mobile devices. In addition, another special feature of this command is to connect it to the Xbox Series X|S console, to unlock a unique dynamic background. The Xbox Wireless Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition is available to pre-order now for €69.99 in Microsoft Store and will be officially launched on August 8th. For more information, see the post on Xbox Wire.

Source: Microsoft