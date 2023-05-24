Xboxes presented his second Transparency Report dedicated to player safety, i.e. the company’s investments and priorities in the matter. The report highlights efforts to “help gamers on multiple fronts, with data and insights covering July-December 2022.”

The report highlights the actions taken to moderate content, which include measures to ensure positive player experiences, using both proactive and reactive approaches. Proactive moderation is considered an essential element of protecting gamers, and Xbox takes several steps to reduce the risk of harmful behavior and block inappropriate content before it’s made available.

Proactive approaches include using Community sift, a platform powered by artificial intelligence and supervised by humans, which allows you to identify offensive content, both text and visual, in milliseconds. In the last year alone, Community Sift analyzed over 20 billion human interactions on Xbox.

There are currently more than three billion players worldwide. The online community they are constantly growing and it has become essential to exercise some control, to ensure that some values ​​such as team spirit, healthy competition and friendship are not destroyed. Thus it is important that play environments are safe, inclusive and welcoming.

Let’s read what are the main data emerged from the report:

Proactive measures they are a key factor in making gamer experiences safer. Over this period, 80% of total Xbox deployments have been the result of proactive moderation efforts that include both automated and human-made measures that filter content before it reaches players. Automated tools, like Community Sift, operate on text, video and images and catch offensive content in milliseconds. In the last year alone, Community Sift estimated 20 billion human interactions on Xbox. Proactive measures also caught 100% of account breaches, piracy, phishing, and fraudulent/inauthentic accounts.

More attention to inappropriate content. Xbox understands that gamers’ needs are evolving and continues to evaluate player feedback on what is and isn’t allowable on the platform, in line with the Community Standards. Recently, the company has expanded the definition of vulgar content to include: offensive gestures, sexual imagery, and scurrilous humor. This type of element is generally considered tacky and inappropriate, as it detracts from the gaming experience. The change to this policy, along with improvements to the image rating systems, resulted in a 450% increase in blocking of profanity, of which 90.2% was proactively moderated. These implementations often result in the simple removal of inappropriate content, as evidenced by the 390% increase in content improvement.

The brake on inauthentic accounts continues. Xbox’s proactive moderation has increased 16.5x over the same period last year, helping to catch negative content and behavior before it reaches players. The Xbox Safety team deployed more than 7.51 million proactive enforcements against inauthentic accounts, representing 74% of the total measures in the reporting period (up from 57% in the prior period). Inauthentic accounts are, in principle, automated or bot-created profiles that create an unfair playing field and can undermine positive player experiences. Xbox continues its investments and technological innovations to enable gamers to have safe, positive and inspiring experiences.