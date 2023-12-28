Xbox has come under fire for allegedly using a image generated by artificial intelligence to promote indie games. It is not the first time this has happened in the world of video games, where the use of the various Midjourney and Dall-E is evidently not welcomed.

The offending image

The offending image

The image under accusation was published on December 27 by the X account ID@Xbox and used to ask users what their favorite indie game of 2023 was. On the surface the scene seems harmless, with the snow-covered Xbox ID logo surrounded by children playing, but looking more closely you can see some defects typical of AI images, starting with the mustache of one of the children, passing through strangely shaped objects. Also, the man sitting on the D has his lips fused with his teeth.

In short, it is clear that whoever generated the image did not fix it. The community did not take the bait and protested vehemently against Xbox, so much so that the original tweet was removed.

Some say the use of AI to promote indie games was disrespectful to them: “Nothing says 'we don't care about indie developers' more than using AI.” wrote user @NecroKuma3 commenting on the post, who then continued: “If you can't hire an artist for ads, I doubt you will with indie developers.”