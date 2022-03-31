Kotaku has published a report in which the testimonies of 12 employees and former employees of Undead LabsMicrosoft studio working on State of Decay 3which speak of cases of sexism, discrimination and mismanagement by management, with a “crisis period” that began in 2018 following the acquisition and arrival of Philip Holt.

Nine of the twelve interviews from Kotaku, who have remained anonymous for obvious reasons, say that Undead Labs’ reputation as an inclusive workplace is exaggerated, but rather that women “came constantly. ignored, rejected, interrupted and blamed“while the leadership of the firm showed itself to Microsoft as a perfect example of DEI (acronym for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). Only in the last few months the situation seems to have improved.

“The culture the studio had until recently was not the most hospitable to anyone other than a white straight,” said a current developer at Undead Labs. “He’s been improving over the past six months or so. But the studio has hired a lot of different talent that it hasn’t adequately supported [in passato]”.

According to the report, internal problems for the studio began after the acquisition of Microsoft in 2018 and specifically after that Philip Holt took the reins by replacing Jeff Strain, founder of Undead Labs. Holt was accused of nepotism from several employees and to put their own personal interests ahead of that of the firm, for example hiring her friends to run satellite offices and not to support women in the workplace. In particular, one of the interviewees states that a model was created in which “women were uprooted and men protected and helped”.

State of Decay 3

Holt is also blamed for hiring Anne Schlosser in the human resources department, accused of siding with controversial individuals and failing to take action against a “blatantly sexist” employee.

Philip Holt is also accused of poor project management of the studio, with some of the interviewees talking about how he lobbied the team to show State of Decay 3 despite being still in a very immature state, which explains why we’ve only seen a short trailer so far. One of the employees says that jobs under Holt’s leadership have turned into “a kind of checklist with no willingness to play a fun game.”

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Studios, commented on Kotaku’s report stating:

“Every Xbox studio gets the resources and guidance it needs to grow in both capabilities and culture. The aspect of support varies by studio, but each has a direct connection to the Human Resources department of Microsoft outside of what they have on their team and the ability to work with other studios and partner teams to leverage their experience. Additionally, all Microsoft employees, including our study teams, are required to regularly complete our Standards of Business Conduct training covering topics such as harassment, code of conduct, and more. Over the past few years, Undead Labs has seen a number of positive changes and we are confident in the direction the team is taking State of Decay 3, one of our more ambitious open world games in development. ”

Positive changes within Undead Labs include “a completely new management team“, several hires in 2021 with 42% represented by women or non-binary people and 29% of racial or ethnic minorities. According to a survey carried out in March this year, 84% of respondents would gladly recommend working at Undead Labs.