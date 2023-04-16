According to a survey carried out by the TrueAchievements portal, very few Xbox players are interested in subscribing to Ubisoft+ now that it’s available on Xbox Series X|S.

Let’s start by saying that these are not data to be taken literally, also because they are extrapolated from a sample of just over 4,200 voters, where the green cross players are millions. That said, the results are pretty stark.

Well the 90.81% (3,826 votes) in fact declares not to be interested in Ubisoft+, against only 2.42% (102 votes) who say they have subscribed or will do so in the near future. Finally, 6.76% voted not to “be sure”.

For the uninitiated, Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that is priced at 17.99 euros per month allows access to a vast catalog of games from the French publisher, even at launch, including DLC ​​and various additional bonuses. On Xbox, the catalog includes more than 60 games, while on PC there are over 100. It is also worth remembering that the service is multi-access, that is, by subscribing to Xbox, you can also access the PC catalog and vice versa.

Perhaps it is precisely the price that made most of the voters give up on the survey, considering that for 12.99 euros it is possible to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (even less for the PC or console only version) which already alone allows access to over 500 games, with a certainly more varied offer in terms of genres and publishers. Probably many are already satisfied with the Microsoft service catalog and do not see the reason to subscribe (also) to that of Ubisoft.

However, it is not excluded that interest in Ubisoft+ may increase over time as the catalog expands with a greater number of titles, including new releases such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, just to name one. We’ll see.

And what do you think, are you interested in Ubisoft+ on Xbox? Let us know in the comments below.