Microsoft announces that two new color variants for the controller have been introduced Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core: red And blue. The two controllers are available for pre-order and will officially go on sale next year April 11th. The sale price is confirmed for €139.99.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is a premium pad that satisfies the core needs of even the most competitive players, offering a wide choice of features such as adjustable tension analogs, wraparound rubberized grip, and a shorter trigger block. As with all Elite controllers, players have unlimited customization and unique button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

Source: Xbox Wire