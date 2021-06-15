Microsoft he always has an ace up his sleeve at every E3, the most important video game exhibition in the world, and this virtual edition was no exception. The company announced the Xbox mini fridge, a new device that was born as a meme and is inspired by the design of your console Xbox series x.

The mini fridge appeared at the end of the conference that Xbox and Bethesda made on Sunday, where the gamer division shared some images of the device and clarified that the launch “is really going to happen”.

This amazing product it has a rectangular and vertical shape with a single door side opening. As expected, it looks black, just like the new Xbox Series X.

It has the Xbox company logo on the upper left and a green interior with three shelves.

It has the Xbox company logo on the upper left and a green interior with three shelves.

The meme that became reality

It is not that the company has wanted to open a new path in the world of household appliances, but that made one of the most popular memes real by the end of 2020.

Microsoft introduced the rival PlayStation 5 console in November last year as the most powerful they ever made, but what caught the attention of users was its curious design that resembles a refrigerator.

From there, the memes and jokes relating this product to an appliance have not stopped.

However, Xbox took these taunts in the best possible way and took advantage of its virtual conference to announce an unexpected product for the gaming community.

Despite the spectacular presentation video where they explained that it is about the “most powerful mini fridge in the world” and a cooling system called Velocity Cooling is mentioned.

At the moment the price is unknown and if it will actually be available in all countries when it goes on sale at the end of the year.

The idea of ​​making this small appliance began to take shape in April, when Xbox marketing director Aaron Greenberg encouraged Twitter users to vote for his company in a contest in which he competed against the candy brand. Skittles to see who had the best tweet.

Back then, Greenberg promised that if they won the contest (as they did) they would set out to turn meme into reality.

This is not the first time that Xbox shows its good humor against the criticism. Following the teasing about the design of the Xbox Series X, they already gave full-size refrigerators to influencers and artists to show how “concerned” the company was with haters.

SL