Among Us surprises and surpasses the great announcements of the fair such as Battlefield 2042 or Starfield.

The success of Among Us may be far from its best days of fall, but even today it is the protagonist wherever it goes. This is the case of E3 2021, where according to a report it was the most commented video game on social networks of the fair, being the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference the number one event in mentions.

Starting with the second, the analysis firm Synthesio It places the total number of iterations with Microsoft’s presentation at 1.1 million, a quite large difference compared to the second broadcast, the Nintendo Direct, with 739,000 mentions. Further behind are the talks from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital and Square Enix.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was the second most talked aboutSo far a list that we could foresee from before, not the video game list. According pick up Wccftech in a publication, Among Us was by far the production that generated the most stir on social networks with about 253,000 mentions. It was followed by Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin with 216,000 messages and Battlefield 2042 with 172,000 interactions. Rounding out the top-5 are Forza Horizon 5, as a Microsoft exclusive first, and Halo Infinite. Elden Ring, although it was not at E3 2021 as such, appears in seventh place above Starfield and Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Among Us: 253,500 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: 216,400 Battlefield 2042: 172,400 Forza Horizon 5: 154,500 Halo Infinite: 146,400 Rainbow Six: Extraction: 116,500 Elden Ring: 115,500 Starfield: 109,400 Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: 97,000 Metroid Dread: 68,200 Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life: 66,900 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: 60,700 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: 55,000 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: 50,400 Monster Hunter: Rise: 48,000

The data of this top contrasts with the monitoring of its retransmissions. In this sense it was Nintendo, and not Microsoft, who led the table. Here we do not have a ranking of the most viewed video games on platforms, but we can see how some of the titles present at the fair, such as Battlefield 2042, achieved a large audience on YouTube with the publication of some of their trailers.

