The E3 2021 It will start on June 12, 2021 completely digitally, so there is only less than a month left to enjoy one of the most anticipated events of the year. But as we get closer to the desired date, the leaks and rumors about which games will be present and which ones will not have already skyrocketed. Of course, the already confirmed joint Microsoft and Bethesda conference for E3 2021, is giving a lot to talk about.

On the one hand, the renowned journalists Jeff Grubb and Jason Schreier have “confirmed” that Starfield will appear at E3 2021, but at the same time, there will be other titles that Grubb has indicated, will not be at the event. In this case we talk about Everwild, Hellblade 2 and Kojima’s game wouldn’t be at E3 2021.

Obviously these are just rumors that even if they come from more or less reliable people, we will have to treat them as such and wait to see if they end up being true or not during the Xbox and Bethesda conference that will be like a single great showcase, where we will see a large number of games both already announced and brand new. But how many and which new games could be announced?

Xbox to announce 5 new AAA games according to Klobrille

As the trusted insider Klobrille has commented through Xbox Era, during this summer (including E3), Xbox to announce 5 new AAA games, some more anticipated than others. Without many more details about it, everything seems to indicate that Forza Horizon 5 could be among Microsoft’s new AAA, where they could also announce Wolfenstein 3 or the new Compulsion Games, among other things.

New Hot Wheels Forza Line of Cars May Have Revealed New Forza Horizon 5 Release Date

We know that last year, during the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox revealed 4 new AAA games: Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Avowed and Fable. So it would not be strange to be able to quietly witness 5 announcements of new Xbox Game Studios games this summer at different events.