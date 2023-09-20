For some generations now, Xbox has become one of the gaming companies that unfortunately has not generated income as expected, this is largely due to their decisions where they wanted to superimpose their consoles as an all-in-one device instead of releasing games. big. Fortunately, it is an error that is now being corrected, but there are certain interesting statements.

Through some leaked emails, it has become known that Phil Spencer hints that Microsoft He can leave aside his video game division a bit, although he is speaking from another point that was focused on the trial with the FTC that occurred at the time. Commenting verbatim that they should have a good position in the fiscal year of 2026 or 2027 acceptable, otherwise they will take certain measures.

That may sound like some kind of threat to leave the business, but it must also be taken into account that they wanted to impress the UK regulator, so there is a goal that they must make known in order for them to access approval for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. And within the data, it is argued at certain points that also acquiring KING It will help them expand in the market.

There is also what is mentioned below based on a designated metric of how they are in number. Here everything:

I don’t think the future of Xbox is like this. This is a presentation from our devices team to the leaders of the video game department. In this sense, this is the vision that the team in charge of building our ‘hardware’ has of what the business will be like. I can safely say that if we don’t go further than this outside of consoles, we would leave the video game business. I expect that by 2030 most customers will be off our own hardware. I would say that by fiscal year 2026 or 2027 we should be in that position or we would have to make different decisions regarding the business.

It is worth clarifying that we are only talking about structural changes, but giving up the industry is something that seems much further away from the 2030Well, if they acquire Activisionwill have more presence in the industry and franchises such as Call of Duty They are going to sustain the division. In short, it is just a comment that does not translate into reality.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: These statements may be slightly confusing, but it is clear that they are not going to leave the business anytime soon, it is only to semi-assure regulators that with their purchase of Activision they are going to reach important numbers. So, there is no need to worry about withdrawals from the industry.