We know that we cannot always buy new games, especially with the prices at which the most recent ones are coming out, such as those of the Xbox Series X / S, which already almost reach 2000 pesos. However, sometimes we feel like trying new things and although supplies are sometimes lacking, that is no reason for us to stop playing.

This is precisely why here we bring you a selection of games that you can play for free on your Xbox, without need to Xbox Live or GamePass or no subscription. Well, in case you will have to pay for the internet to be able to play them but you get the idea.

Crackdown and Crackdown 2 some fun Xbox 360 gems

This pair of titles from Xbox 360 They can be played with a friend or on your own. In these you take the role of an agent of ‘The agency‘and you must hunt down members of various drug cartels, in the first, or mutants in the second.

What makes this game fun is that you have super powers that improve as you progress through the game. You will start by loading small barrels and then you will be able to throw up garbage trucks and jump to great heights.

Brawlhalla

This fighting game is the closest you’ll find to the hit series of ‘Smash bros. ‘ in you Xbox. Here you must make your opponents leave the stage. Only here you use a series of funny characters with 2D animation and the fighters that you can use are constantly rotating.

The game was acquired by Ubisoft some years ago so you can also find some of their characters as playable guests. You would only spend here if you want to keep certain characters, but spending is totally optional.

Killer Instinct and its return on Xbox One

This excellent fighting game series that was born in the 90s returned to the Xbox One. The famous fighting saga is known for a gameplay in which they are more interested in creating gigantic combos. So you will surely spend a lot of time looking for the combinations to achieve the Ultra Combo.

Although the game is free, you can only use one character, which will also rotate over time. If you want to keep that character or want more, you have the option of buying them from the Xbox. But you could easily spend hours playing without changing your character.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

If you are a fan of the saga resident Evil, you can play the first episode of the second installment of the saga Revelations for free. Here return the characters of Claire redfield Y Barry burton in a new story that takes place on a strange island.

Although it is only the first episode of this game that consists of five parts. In any case, it could help you to enjoy for a while this great game of the saga of resident Evil, and if you want to play the next episodes you would have to pay for them in the store Xbox.

Armored Warfare

If you like war tanks and you spent playing ‘Battle city‘, maybe Armored Warfare is for you. This title that you can play for free on your Xbox puts you in command of a war tank and you have the option to fight against computers or against other players. It can be very entertaining and it can entertain you for a long time.

Fortnite without the need for Xbox Live

Surely you have heard of this game where you can fight against 99 other players to see who is the best. You can also do it in duos, trios or squads of four. What differentiates Fortnite is that here you have the ability to build structures to defend yourself from enemies or give yourself some advantages in firefights.

Within Fortnite there is a store where you can spend your v-bucks, which you can win playing, or real money. What you buy is purely cosmetic so you don’t have to spend on anything you don’t want. Although we admit that sometimes your guest characters do give our wallet eyes, such as the iconic Xbox mascot, the Chief Master.

Apex legends

In this battle royale of EA You will be part of a team of three people and they will have to compete against other teams to be able to win. Before each game you will choose your ‘legend’, this is how their playable characters are known, and each one has its special abilities.

Like Fortnite, there is the option to spend on cosmetic items for your characters, as well as some new characters. But the fact that they offer almost pure cosmetic means that you will never have to spend money if you don’t want to. You will surely have hours of fun for free.

Call of Duty Warzone

The first person battle royale of Activision is one of the most popular games of the moment. Unlike Apex or Fortnite; Warzone it has a more realistic aesthetic and could even be considered more serious than its competitors.

Here you can also compete alone or as a team against other players to claim the win. You also have the option to make in-game purchases and the guest characters from FortniteWell now you can play as Rambo or Officer John McClane from Hard to Kill.

Darwin Project

We have another battle royale but that offers us a twist that we found very interesting. Here players enter an arena with primitive weapons and in addition to surviving the other players, they must survive the environment by collecting materials to build things like campfires to protect from the cold or arrows to attack the other players.

These are just some of the games that you can enjoy for free. There are a lot of them inside the store so we would have to spend hours searching or we would need a larger item to show you all, but these were good options for us. Do you know other free games that we missed?

