Xbox has started theID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfestmaking well available to the Verdecrociati players 33 demos of indie games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. An excellent opportunity therefore to get an idea of the titles created by independent teams arriving in the coming months.
The initiative will be active until 31 December 2023which means that there is plenty of time to calmly try out the games on offer, perhaps taking advantage of the calm and free time granted by the Christmas holidays.
As for the games included, there’s something for everyone, from the 502’s Arcade collection of arcade games to the turn-based tactical RPG King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, which has already received a lot of positive acclaim on Steam for the PC version . Or, again, the Dungeons & Dragons-style RPG Vagrus: The Riven Realms, the Formula 1-inspired racing game New Star GP or the chaotic multiplayer roguelike Champion Shift.
The list of Xbox Winter Game Fest demos
Below you will find the complete list of demos available on Xbox Series
- 502’s Arcade (502 Studios)
-
Backbeat (Ichigoichie)
-
Captain Bones (World of Poly)
-
Champion Shift (SRG Studios)
-
Chessarama (Minimol Games)
-
Deceive Inc. (Sweet Bandits Studios)
-
Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games SA)
-
Donut Dodo (pixel.games)
-
Go Mecha Ball (Whale Peak Games)
-
Hidden Through Time 2 (Rogueside)
-
Howl (Mi’pu’mi Games)
-
Kiborg (Sobaka Studio)
-
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (NeocoreGames)
-
Kingdoms and Castles (BlitWorks Games)
-
Long Gone Days (Serenity Forge)
-
New Star GP (New Star Games)
-
Oppidum (EP Games)
-
Parcel Corps (Secret Mode)
-
Pinball FX (Zen Studios)
-
Pinball M (Zen Studios)
-
PlateUp! (It’s Happening)
-
Puzzledorf (Stuart’s Pixel Games)
-
Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion (Starstruck Games)
-
Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive)
-
Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)
-
Slave Zero
-
Slopecrashers (byteparrot)
-
Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
-
SquadBlast (Ultrahorse)
-
Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
-
The Holy Gosh Darn (Perfectly Paranormal)
-
The Land Beneath Us (FairPlay Studios)
-
Vagrus – The Riven Realms (Lost Pilgrims Studio)
What do you think, are you going to try one or more of the games available? Let us know in the comments below.
#Xbox #Winter #Game #Fest #kicks #demos #play #Xbox #Series