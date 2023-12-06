Xbox has started theID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfestmaking well available to the Verdecrociati players 33 demos of indie games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. An excellent opportunity therefore to get an idea of ​​the titles created by independent teams arriving in the coming months.

The initiative will be active until 31 December 2023which means that there is plenty of time to calmly try out the games on offer, perhaps taking advantage of the calm and free time granted by the Christmas holidays.

As for the games included, there’s something for everyone, from the 502’s Arcade collection of arcade games to the turn-based tactical RPG King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, which has already received a lot of positive acclaim on Steam for the PC version . Or, again, the Dungeons & Dragons-style RPG Vagrus: The Riven Realms, the Formula 1-inspired racing game New Star GP or the chaotic multiplayer roguelike Champion Shift.