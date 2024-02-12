As we have already reported, Microsoft has confirmed the “business” event in which it will talk about future of Xbox and, probably, potential games coming to other platforms. Now, The Verge – through the signature of Tom Warren – delved into the matter on the basis of what was discovered through sources “who are familiar with Microsoft's plans”.

Based on what has been indicated, Hi-Fi Rush and Repentance they will be the first games arriving on rival consoles (i.e. PS5 and Nintendo Switch). Additionally, Microsoft wants to release Sea of ​​Thieves on non-Xbox platforms later this year.

According to Tom Warren, other first-party games are also on the list of potential ports for PS5 and Nintendo consoles. However, there are no further details on what these games could be. In other words, not even these sources feel like confirming the arrival of games like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PlayStation and Nintendo in the short term.