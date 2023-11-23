According to a notification received from a player in Brazil, theRewards app on Xbox consoles it could soon disappear, perhaps as early as December, leaving room for a so-called “Rewards Hub”easier to use since it will be integrated directly into the console and will not require a separate app.

These changes are expected to begin in December, when Microsoft will stop running offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox to focus on the new hub. However, it is not excluded that the changes are initially planned only for Brazil as a test, and then gradually arrive in the rest of the world. In all this, the transition would seem painless for users, given that all points previously earned will be retained.

“We have recreated, simplified and integrated the Rewards experience on Xbox, revolving it around the games and activities that players love most,” the message reads.

“With the new Rewards hub on Xbox, gamers they will no longer need separate apps to earn or redeem Rewards points on Xbox. Starting in December 2023, we will no longer run offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox and will instead focus on new activities in the new Rewards hub.”

“This change is intended to simplify and streamline the Rewards experience for players and help them access all Xbox-related offers and activities in one convenient place. The weekly series will continue until the end of November, after which it will disabled in the app.”

“Rewards with Xbox will remain part of the Microsoft Rewards program, and all points earned with Xbox will continue to be combined with points from other parts of the program.”