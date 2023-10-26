Microsoft is rolling out theOctober update for the system software Of Xboxtherefore the update could be available at any moment on the consoles in our area too, regarding Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
The update to firmware of October includes some main innovations such as features applied to the operating system, some of which had already been previously anticipated and tested by the various alpha rings of the Xbox Insider program.
Among the main innovations we find the possibility of map controller keys like those on a keyboard: This option applies to the accessory management app and allows you to assign various values to the keys on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller.
Essentially, with this option it is possible to assign a different value to each button on the controllers in question, so that they can be used as sort of keyboards. At the moment the option seems to only affect Elite and Adaptive controllers.
Gameplay sharing and other options
The ability to import gameplay recordings from the console directly into is added Clipchamp: Videos recorded from the console can be edited and edited through the integrated Clipchamp app on PC and internet browser, allowing you to adjust the recording through numerous editing options.
Another option concerns the possibility of setting preferences for sharing data regarding the diagnostics across all Microsoft and Xbox devices: this means that by setting sharing on an Xbox console, it is applied to all devices managed by the same Microsoft account.
Finally, the October update allows some players to experiment with a particular option that allows them to enter a game directly from the player profile. With this feature, from the player profile you can easily see what friends in the list and possibly are doing get into the game together directly from this page.
This last option is currently being tested and is not yet clear, but it will initially be made available to a limited group of users and then will be increasingly extended to the public, so there will be a way to understand what it is more precisely.
