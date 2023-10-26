Microsoft is rolling out theOctober update for the system software Of Xboxtherefore the update could be available at any moment on the consoles in our area too, regarding Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The update to firmware of October includes some main innovations such as features applied to the operating system, some of which had already been previously anticipated and tested by the various alpha rings of the Xbox Insider program.

Among the main innovations we find the possibility of map controller keys like those on a keyboard: This option applies to the accessory management app and allows you to assign various values ​​to the keys on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Essentially, with this option it is possible to assign a different value to each button on the controllers in question, so that they can be used as sort of keyboards. At the moment the option seems to only affect Elite and Adaptive controllers.