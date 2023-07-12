Microsoft announced a new security update for online players called Responsive Voice Alertwhich is part of the program Xbox Insiders. In addition to reporting suspicious behavior, players will be able to report inappropriate conversations, chats, texts, images and videos. Xbox’s goal is to reinforce its commitment to ensure player safety by focusing on chat and voice interactions during gameplay, considering the large number of interactions players have with each other, both with friends and with people outside their social circles.

The new feature fits into the already extensive system moderation of Xbox. It allows Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to record a 60-second video of behavior they believe is against community rules and submit it as evidence to the Xbox Safety Team for review. The team will then evaluate the report. The player who reported the incident will be notified of the action taken by Xbox.

The system is based on a “catch now, report later” process, meaning players can initiate a report while in-game, recording audio and continuing to play to minimize disruption to gameplay. The video will remain on the player’s console for 24 hours, giving them the option to send it immediately or wait. Xbox will also send a reminder if the player does not complete the reporting process within 24 hours or the video will be automatically deleted.

This new feature was developed following research and feedback from the community, including Xbox Ambassadors. It will first be distributed in the Xbox Insiders program and later made available to gamers in English-speaking regions such as the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The company is also exploring and testing the implementation in other languages.