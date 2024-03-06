Xbox recently announced the launch of the new Halo Infinite Operation, called Cyber ​​Showdown III. The update introduces a free 20-level Pass Operation, enriched by a series of updates that promise to enrich the gaming experience for fans of the historic saga. At the center of attention we find the “viral machine” of Cyber ​​Showdown III, which offers a dark and cyberpunk version of the iconic CHIMERA armor. The reimagining isn't just aesthetic, it also introduces a new level of customization for players. The completely free Operation Pass offers twenty levels of rewards, including uniforms, weapon insignia and tags.

Customization is a key pillar of Cyber ​​Showdown III. Most custom content can be applied to all armor cores within Halo Infinite multiplayer, allowing players to stand out on the battlefield. For those looking for even more exclusivity, premium options are available for the Operation Pass, including an extra challenge slot and the “Emberbreak” armor plating, among other rewards. One of the most exciting additions to this Operation is the “Elevation” multiplayer map. Located inside a space elevator, this map was entirely created using Halo Infinite's Forge mode.

Husky Raid mode, a chaotic variant of Capture the Flag with random weapon loadouts, has been enhanced with the addition of six new maps. These maps, created in Forge mode by the Halo community, include: Formation, Merchant's Square, Outlook, Pharaoh, Urban Raid, War'uto. Each map promises to offer unique experiences, pushing players to develop new gameplay tactics and strategies.