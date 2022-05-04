Microsoft has revealed that a new update is coming for theXbox mobile app for iOS and Androidwhich will significantly change the look of the application and introducing the “stories” in Instagram and Facebook style.

The news comes from the pages of Xbox Wire, where the Redmond giant talked about the new features and showed a preview of the renewed Xbox app. Users will be able to share their gaming moments with friends and other fans via clips, screenshots and achievements.

“This month’s update will add the activity feed to the Xbox app for iOS and Android in the form of stories. You will be able to create, share and view stories with your friends in the Xbox app and add priority tags for the your console gaming experiences, “reads the article posted on Xbox Wire.

Xbox app

“Stories allow you to showcase your skills and keep up to date with friends. You can share your favorite gameplay moments, including game clips, screenshots and achievements with friends and the Xbox community. You can also reply to stories from the your friends with a quick message or reaction. ”

The Xbox app update is currently available in Australia but will be released in other supported regions “soon”.

Staying at Microsoft, the first batch of games arriving in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in May 2022 was announced.