Phil Spencerhead of video games at Microsoft, addressed the issue of layoffs this week, stating that these are “painful choices.”

Recall that Microsoft has recently confirmed the intention to lay off about 10,000 people and it has been confirmed that the layoffs will also affect the company’s gaming divisions, in particular the developer of Halo 343 Industries, Bethesda Game Studios and the marketing sector.

Phil Spencer then sent an email to the whole companyobtained and published by Kotaku, in which he communicated to employees that cuts would help ensure long-term success.

“This was one difficult week across Microsoft and within our teams. Now that a lot of the face-to-face and team conversations have happened, I want to take a moment to reiterate the message you’ve heard from your leaders.”

“This is a difficult time for our company and this week’s stocks were painful picks. The Gaming Leadership Team has had to make decisions that we believe have enabled us to ensure the long-term success of our products and business, but the individual results of those decisions are real. I know it hurts. Thank you for supporting our colleagues in crafting these changes.”

The email continues: “In the coming weeks we will have many opportunities to contact us and answer your questions, including next week’s Monthly Gaming Update for teams participating in that matchup. I am also in close contact with the ZeniMax teams to provide support.”

“The Gaming Leadership Team and I are committed to being as transparent as possible. Continuing with the work amid many doubts is challenging, but I am confident that together we will be able to overcome this difficult moment.”

“Xbox has one long history of successes thanks to the work you do in the service of players, creators and each other. Your work is deeply appreciated and valued in these times of change and is an integral part of our business momentum.”

“I’m confident in our future and proud to be a part of this team, but also aware that this is a challenging time and I want to thank you for everything you do here.”

Microsoft said the cuts were made “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities“.

Of course, not everyone feels the same way: the layoffs at 343 Industries are the executives’ fault for a former designer.