Microsoft indicated i free trial games of the Free Play Days promotion by Xbox, also known in Italian as Free Game Days. We remind you that this promotion is valid only for Xbox Live Gold subscribers and, consequently, also for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The games of the moment are:

Call of The Sea

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Call of the Sea is a Lovecraft-inspired adventure, but not horror, with puzzles and a good story. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the well-known 4X strategy game that has been around on PC since 2016. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is instead a party game based on the cooperative in which we have to cook various foods within a maximum time, in kitchens with a “particular” structure.

