Xboxes today received theupdate of system of February 2023which apparently could make you save you on your bill thanks to a series of mechanisms designed to reduce and/or rationalize console consumption, but not only.

This is the much talked about Xbox update which aims to reduce the environmental impact, announced by Microsoft in January and part of the current policies of the Redmond house, which had already implemented various initiatives in order to limit CO2 emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

On Xbox we will act in particular on the management of stand-by downloadswhich after the installation of the update will take place during the night, i.e. when the electricity grid is less congested and CO2 emissions are lower.

Microsoft is carrying out an awareness campaign to make users opt for the complete console shutdown feature, which cuts energy consumption by twenty times compared to the quick start mode.

“Every two Xboxes set to full shutdown for a year, we will save the equivalent of carbon removed from a tree planted and grown for a decade,” the company explained in a blog post to introduce the update.