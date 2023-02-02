According to the latest tips from journalist Jeff Grubb, The Coalition began to fully focus on Gears 6after canceled two projects in development.

This enriches the speech started yesterday by Grubb himself with Nick Baker on Twitter, in which he stated that the Canadian studio has started working at full capacity on Gears 6 during 2022. Only now the canceled games seem to be two and no longer just one .

During the Game Mess Mornings Twitch show, Grubb stated that The Coalition had two projects in the works at one point, as well as playing a supporting role in the development of Halo Infinite and collaborating with Epic on The Matrix: The Awakening tech demo made in Unreal Engine 5.

Grubb was unable (or unwilling) to provide precise details on the two alleged games canceled internally by The Coalition, but reiterated again that one of the two was a minor project and suggested that the interruption of work was partly due to the recent spate of layoffs by Microsoft, which would have also affected the Canadian studio.

“The Coalition canceled that minor project, along with one other project, so there were two canceled games,” Grubb said on air. “All of this is reflected in the layoffs at Microsoft which have affected The Coalition to some extent. The studio will now focus fully on Gears 6. I say ‘now’ but really it should have done so over the course of last year, but it will be definitely their next game.”

Of course we are talking about information without official confirmation, so take it for what it is.