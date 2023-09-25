Through Amazon Italy you can buy one white Xbox controller or a black Xbox controller on offer. The discount is 20% compared to the recommended price, i.e. €12. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is €59.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the offer comes after months of a fixed price. If you’re in the market for an Xbox controller and can’t wait months and months for a discount to the all-time low price, now is a good time to buy it. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Xbox controllers can be used with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, mobile and even compatible Smart TVs. It has a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. This is the official controller from Microsoft, with all the regular functions. It also allows you to map the buttons via the dedicated app.