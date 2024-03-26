Through the pages of the official Xbox Wire website, Microsoft has announced the global availability of the controller Xbox Wireless Artic Camo Special Editionat the price of 69.99 euros for the European market.
The controller had previously been launched in May last year, but only in the USA, so now Italian players and beyond will also be able to purchase it. For the moment it is only available on Microsoft Store, but subsequently it should also enter the list of other large stores, such as Amazon and GameStop. As you can see from the image at the top of the news, it is a controller that mixes white and various shades of grey to create an arctic camouflage pattern.
The range of colors expands
Coloring aside, the Artic Camo Special Edition controller offers the same identical features as the standard models and therefore we find the 3.5mm jack input, a battery life of up to 40 hours and the possibility of connect it via Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless to the Verdecrociate consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets.
Also announced at the launch was a Console Wrap for the Xbox Series
Speaking of news from the Xbox world, in a recent interview Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft's gaming division, spoke about the portable console of his dreams, which could corroborate the rumors according to which the company is working on a similar device.
