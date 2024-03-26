Through the pages of the official Xbox Wire website, Microsoft has announced the global availability of the controller Xbox Wireless Artic Camo Special Editionat the price of 69.99 euros for the European market.

The controller had previously been launched in May last year, but only in the USA, so now Italian players and beyond will also be able to purchase it. For the moment it is only available on Microsoft Store, but subsequently it should also enter the list of other large stores, such as Amazon and GameStop. As you can see from the image at the top of the news, it is a controller that mixes white and various shades of grey to create an arctic camouflage pattern.