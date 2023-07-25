Yesterday something of a surprise came to social networks, since the platform of Twitter As we knew it, it has ceased to exist in terms of its name, since its current owner, Elon Muskdecided to name the site as x. Given this, a couple of memes have emerged that allude to certain brands, among them is clearly Xbox.

Through its official network account, the video game brand has posted a Tweet that is simply referred to as xthis is accompanied by the classic image of Xbox with which its first console of the year 2001 was promoted. Of course, the reactions to this from the fans did not wait, with comments of memories towards said nostalgic device.

It is worth mentioning, that the fans of Xbox They did not take the design of the X logo very well, since it looks very similar to others that the video game brand has used, immediately accusing the company of Elon Musk of plagiarism. However, it seems that her own Microsoft he wants the waters to calm down, so he released the joke image.

Editor’s note: It’s good to take things with humor, so the Microsoft joke can pass as funny, and obviously it will be forgotten in a few more days. We’ll see what will be the fate of this social network.