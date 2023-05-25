Not even time to finish, that already the Playstation Showcase received the first ironic dig from Xboxes. On Twitter in fact, through the official profile, Xbox has created a status in which it has listed 12 of the cross-platform titles which are shown during the rivals’ showcase, with their respective photos. This, obviously, accompanying the photos with a text in the foreground: “Coming to Xbox”.

Of course there is some irony, as it is well known that one of Sony’s strengthsespecially regarding the level of fan liking, it’s right in the exclusivesand this event featured a couple of really huge ones, and others that were a little less visible.

What a good looking group 😎 pic.twitter.com/eDZo8vTXtB — Xbox (@Xbox) May 24, 2023

The fact is that Xbox has offered us this nice roundup of names, which were followed by the various comments on the social network of twitters, including those who gave a hand, and those who, for example, posted images of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Metal Gear Solid △ Remake: Snake Eater (the first which now has a release period, and the second which, despite arriving on Xbox, has shown itself for the first time).

Still others made fun of some of the titles themselves listed by Xbox, as if to say that many are not such a big “hit”, even with gifs, memes and everything that the social network is able to offer us in these cases.