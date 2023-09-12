After the launch of starfield this week, the next game of Bethesda Game Studios will be a new entry in the long-running fantasy role-playing game series. starfield is available for Xbox Series X/S, PC through Windows and Steamin addition to the subscription service Game Pass of Microsoftwhich allows users to play titles on a variety of devices, including mobile phones and even some smart TVs.

This is the first release of Bethesda Game Studios since Microsoft acquired its parent company, ZeniMax Mediain 2021. It is important to highlight that starfield not available on consoles PlayStationwhich will also be the case for an upcoming game of Indiana Jones which will be distributed by Bethesda Softworks.

In an interview with Bloomberg this week, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhe was asked if Elder Scrolls VI will also be exclusive and how Microsoft decide if you are “on the right track” with this launch strategy.

“We evaluate it on a case-by-case basis with the games we develop,” he responded. “We want to make sure our games are available in many different places: on our consoles Xboxin PCAlso through the cloud, these games can reach almost any device with internet access. “We are talking about millions and millions of players who will have access to starfield and other games Xbox Game Studios. “It’s really about giving players options for how they want to play and build their game library.”

In a November 2021 interview, Spencer seemed to suggest that Elder Scrolls VI would not be available in PlayStationwhen he stated that adopting an exclusivity strategy “is not about punishing any other platform.”

However, when testifying in July as part of the legal battle of Microsoft with the FTC, Spencer was vague about whether he had previously made a public statement saying the game would be exclusive to Xbox.

“[Con Elder Scrolls VI]it’s so far away that it’s hard to even understand what the platforms will be… We’re talking about a game that’s five or more years away,” he said (according to Stephen Totilo of Axios).

Before Microsoft completed the acquisition of ZeniMaxDirector of starfieldTodd Howard, who also directs Elder Scrolls VIsaid it was “hard to imagine” the latter being released exclusively for platforms Xbox.

However, in an interview published this week, Howard said that the exclusivity of starfield on consoles Xbox resulted in the creation of a better product.

Pete Hines, the publishing chief of Bethesdasaid last month that Elder Scrolls VI was “in an early stage of development,” but that fans shouldn’t expect any more news about the game until “a few years after” the release of starfield.

Editor’s note: Here are two: yes Elder Scrolls VI It is not exclusive, Microsoft makes more money by being on all possible platforms. If it is exclusive, Xbox would finally have games that only come out on its platform and ARPG fans would consider the Xbox as the console that has what they want, together with Game Pass this could be a strong blow against Sony. But how much does Microsoft care about the console? That is the doubt, since, apparently, the brand has been concerned lately with exalting Xbox as a platform and not as a console.