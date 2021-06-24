In recent weeks we have seen Pete Hines, vice president of Bethesda, has apologized for the exclusivity of Starfield on Xbox, only to later clarify your comments and find a middle ground on this topic. Now to continue this story, Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing for Xbox, has joined the conversation, stating that there is nothing to apologize for..

During Pete Hines and Aaron Greenberg’s recent appearance on the BrutalSam channel, Xbox’s chief marketing officer mentioned, in a joking tone, that there is no need to apologize for the exclusivity of Starfield. At the end of the day, Microsoft paid more than $ 7 billion to acquire Bethesda and the rest of the ZeniMax Media studios, so their position makes perfect sense.

Aaron Greenberg about Starfield not going to ps5:

“I’m not sorry” 😎 https://t.co/RBrAbRaWkw pic.twitter.com/ap3YAJSt6n – ✖️Astal✖️ (@astaranx) June 20, 2021

Yes OK this comment was made between jokes and laughter, making it clear that there is not some kind of hatred between Xbox and PlayStation, some people have been carried away by emotion, and the negative comments have not stopped in recent hours.

Starfield It will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass day one on November 11, 2022. In related topics, Phil Spencer has talked about the future of Killer Instinct. Similarly, the head of Xbox ensures that the new Fable is on the right track.

Via: Aaron Greenberg