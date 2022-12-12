during of The Game Awards interesting advances were announced in terms of exclusives of sonyamong them the revelation of the demo of Forspoken, returnable for pc and postponed, the first preview of Death stranding two. And that’s when the fans of Xbox They noticed the absence of their favorite company, since basically nothing of Microsoft.

Given this, the head of marketing Xbox, Aaron Greenberganswered the followers through their social networks, assuring all of them that 2023 it will be “incredibly exciting” for the platform and that we will not have to wait long to receive news from the company, this in terms of the video game part of the platform.

We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023. Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us. 🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/d1dca2i2Nt — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2022

Let’s remember that from the month of March the exclusives of Xbox they will begin to sprout, or that is what is expected with redfall Y Starfield, games that are contemplated to have their premiere in the first half of the year. To this is added that there is still no news of Hellblade 2: Senua’s Sagaso they could give us surprises soon.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: Microsoft’s participation in the event felt very weak, but they assure that it is something that they are going to resume. So we have to wait and see everything they have planned for the future.