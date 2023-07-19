Charging…
07/19/2023 7:43 a.m.
new episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way about what is happening in the video game and entertainment industry.
This week we will tell you about everything that happened around the Activision-Blizzard purchase trial in the United States. Xbox seems to have finally come out on top. In what we have been playing, we bring you final impressions of Pikmin 4 and Exoprimal.
#Xbox #Takes #Victory #Atomix #Podcast #Atomix
Leave a Reply