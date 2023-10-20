













Since this dome can be seen from various points in Las Vegas, social networks were flooded with videos. In them we can see that Xbox used the 3D images that this technology allows very well. Well, from among his X came the images of several titles.

These were both exclusive and other cross-platform. Among them starfield, force and Cyberpunk 2077 with a huge Johnny Silverhand. To conclude the video, all the company’s current systems were shown.

Xbox’s promotion with Las Vegas Sphere is part of its new Power Your Dreams campaign. This is a high-budget ad with music composed by the group Son Lux which takes us through several of Microsoft’s exclusives. Would you have liked to see it?

What are Xbox fans saying about your new campaign?

Xbox fans are very happy with the new campaign. So much so that it has them looking for clues and references about what they are preparing for the future. Since in the video a girl appears pressing an elevator button, which causes several numbers to light up. This has led to speculation growing.

Source: Xbox.

Many believe that the order of the numbers means something. There are even those who claim that it is a hidden reference to the reboot of Perfect Dark. However, it seems that we will have to wait to find out if there really is a hidden message or if they are random numbers.

