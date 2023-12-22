













This is what you can see in the videos on Twitter and YouTube that appear in this note. On this occasion, Beakman takes physics and how things work in an environment with zero or very little gravity as inspiration.

That's why he talks about the science behind Master Chief that allows him to run in space, and whether it's possible to be in a ring of Halo. We must not forget that this is something classic from this Xbox saga and that it takes inspiration from science fiction.

As the video progresses we can see how Zaloom uses simple examples to make itself understood, and at the same time, a little visual support. This is why sections of Halo.

Fountain: Xbox Mexico.

However, Beakman goes a little further and appears disguised as Isaac Newton, one of the pillars of physics, and explains the laws that govern the world, as well as concepts such as centrifugal force and inertia.

As happened in your program, Beakman's world, everything is well narrated. Although not in depth to avoid complicating the audience's life, it is in a way that arouses their interest. The Xbox Mexico video lasts more than three minutes.

The artificial worlds of Halowhich are ring-shaped, are capable of generating their own gravity without having to move quickly.

Beakman explains how you can theorize how it works without knowing how it is built or how the ring worlds in the series could have been achieved.

Fountain: Xbox Mexico.

At the end of the day, science fiction is usually based on real science, and it was no different on this occasion. The video Xbox Mexico and Beakman is very illustrative.

