these days to Xbox They have not been the best, since there have been massive layoffs in Microsoftand within them there are people of Bethesda Y 343 Industries who were affected. Speaking of this study, they are still trying to add publications to Halo Infinitea game that has not ended up working and as a result of this they have surveyed the fans.

Through the questionnaire there are some questions that attract attention, since users are asked if they continue playing, if they do so sporadically or if they have already abandoned the game. For its part, it talks about what can be improved, as well as which are the most used game modes and those that perhaps are not frequented as much.

Here are more questions pic.twitter.com/5zVdvV0RHD — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 29, 2023

With this it is clear that 343 Industries is looking for feedback, this to give a game the maintenance it needs, since certain details have been reported that can be improved. Add to that that users have confirmed that more content is needed, as many of the modes have taken a long time to release.

Remember that Halo Infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: It is obvious that the community wants a better video game, so doing this type of survey does not hurt. However, killing the game is not a very smart idea, it is very unlikely to happen.