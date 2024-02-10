In recent days we have seen several rumors in this regard, starting from the possibility that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves can arrive on other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, moving on to Starfield on PS5 and then arriving at questioning the entire historical catalog including Halo and Gears of War.

After the explosion of the rumors, there are now a series of slowdowns or backtracking compared to the rumors about the alleged Xbox multiplatforms that emerged during the week, such as that of Tom Henderson who recently reported that there is none nothing certain on the topic beyond a couple of titles with Xbox itself that would have been surprised from the spread of these rumors.

Tom Henderson's version

We are always waiting for the truth from Phil Spencer

“Take it however you want, but speaking to someone on the inside, they were very surprised by the extent of the rumors because in fact there is no nothing certain beyond Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves from what I have gathered,” reported Tom Henderson, a journalist and usually quite reliable insider, referring to alleged knowledge within Xbox.

“Honestly, as far as most of the rumors go it just seems like a perfect example of the wireless phone, or just people making things up to ride the hysteria mass. It will be interesting to see what is reported because the rumors also seem to fuel decisions that may need more time to mature, let's say.”

So Tom Henderson also suggests a bit of calm regarding the possible news that Phil Spencer will announce about the future of Xbox in the next week. In recent hours, NateDrake, one of the XboxEra leakers who gave rise to the rumor of Starfield coming to PS5, also retracted the indiscretion, reporting that it was probably false information.