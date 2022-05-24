Essential RPGs, Star Wars for all tastes and great titles for less than 5 euros among our recommendations.

There is less left for that expected June 12 to arrive and to be able to see all the news in video games that Microsoft has prepared for us, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, but in the meantime, as we do not plan to stop playing for a moment, here we we bring a few xbox store dealswho is throwing the house out the window with discounts up to 90%.

These are just a handful of hundreds of games on sale that you have available in the Xbox store, with titles for less than 5 eurosWhat 11-11 Memories Retold for only 3.74 eurosthe strategy and simulation classic, The Sims 4 for 4.99 eurosor the fantastic driving title from Codemasters, DiRT 4, also for 4.99 euros.

More about: Xbox, Offers and Discounts.