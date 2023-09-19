













In the list you can see that Xbox is already working on remastered versions of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. Plus it looks like the Indiana Jones game could be coming out very soon. On the other hand, it is confirmed that we will have a new Doom with the name Year Zero.

Other titles that attract attention are Dishonored 3 and Ghostwire Tokyo 2. As well as expansions for The Elder Scrolls Online and a DLC for starfield. Mention is also made of three other mysterious projects with the names Hibiki, Kestrel and Platinum.

It should be noted that none of these upcoming Xbox games have a release date. Some plans may even have changed. After all, these documents have been around for a while. Still, we already have an idea of ​​what awaits Xbox owners. Are you excited?

What else was leaked regarding Xbox?

The wave of Microsoft document leaks revealed a lot about the future of Xbox. ANDAmong them the arrival of a new Series X console that will be completely digital. In addition, they will launch a new control with haptic responses like those of DualSense.

Source: Xbox.

It was also announced that they plan for their next generation of consoles to arrive in 2028. They also described it as a hybrid system that will favor cloud gaming. However, there are no more details about her. What do you think of all this information?

