We are officially in the month of September, and that means there will be a new edition of Tokyo Game Showin which new video games from different brands will be presented, there has even been a rumor that we will see the official revelation of the PS5 ProHowever, what is confirmed is the participation of Xboxand the schedule for its live broadcast has recently been announced, during which there will be surprises for all audiences.

The transmission of Microsoft It will be done on Thursday September 26, at 7 pm Japan time (JST), which corresponds to 4 am Mexico time. This event, which will be broadcast globally, promises an exciting presentation with exclusive content from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda. Additionally, there will be an interesting selection of games from third-party developers, mostly based in Japan and Asia, several of which will be available in Game Pass.

The broadcast will be accessible on multiple platforms, including the official channel of Tokyo Game Show YouTubeas well as on various social networks XboxThere will be extensive coverage in different languages, including Mexican Spanish, allowing players from around the world to enjoy the event in their preferred language. In addition, the program will feature accessibility for people with disabilities, offering sign language interpretation and audio descriptions in Japanese and English.

For players in Mexicothis event is an excellent opportunity to learn about the upcoming developments in the Xbox ecosystem, with the promise of exciting titles and content that will strengthen the console’s catalog in the coming months. In addition to being one of the various announcements that will occur from the September 26th to 29th At the event, we will also have to be on the lookout, as it marks the return of PlayStation and we could see a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Via: Xbox News