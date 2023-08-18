The news seemed to have been in the air for some time but only today did Microsoft make it official: the Xbox Store will close its doors shortly 360console prior to Xbox One.

When will the closure officially take place and what will it entail? The store will close its doors on June 29, 2024in less than a year, but those who have previously purchased titles on this platform need not worry.

Even once the store is closed, we will still be able to install and play the titles we have purchased: however, it will no longer be possible make new purchases.

The game purchased on 360 can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, for all intents and purposes the backwards compatibility between Microsoft platforms.

Even the app Microsoft Movies & TV will stop working on Xbox 360 consoles: this will happen on July 29, 2024. But why this decision? Let’s read the statements of a Microsoft spokesperson: