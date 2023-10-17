Microsoft has launched a new mandate discounts assorted on the Xbox Store, involving a large amount of games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One inside the Halloween-themed “Shocktober” sales but not only that, including a great variety of genres.
However, horror games are among the main protagonists of the initiative, which starts today and continues until October 23, 2023 in general, although some types of discount may have different timing.
In addition to the Shocktober sales, a sale of discounts has also started from Bandai Namco, among other initiatives like “Xbox Sales & Special”, so there really is a bit of everything in there.
Some interesting examples among the discounts
It’s about hundreds of titles involved, so here we limit ourselves to making a selection of those that seem particularly interesting to us, so let’s see what we can find among this month’s discounts:
- Diablo 4 – 59.99 euros
- Dead Space – 47.99 euros
- Resident Evil 4 – 46.89 euros
- Dead Island 2 – 48.99 euros
- The Quarry – 18.74 euros
- Alice: Madness Returns – 1.99 euros
- Alan Wake Remastered – 9.89 euros
- Alien Isolation – 9.99 euros
- Atomic Heart – 55.99 euros
- Batman: Arkham Collection – 11.99 euros
- Back 4 Blood – 13.99 euros
- BioShock: The Collection – 9.99 euros
- Blasphemous – 6.24 euros
- Borderlands 3 – 10.49 euros
- Chorus – 9.99 euros
- Code Vein – 10.49 euros
- Cult of the Lamb – 16.24 euros
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death – 9.99 euros
- Deadloop – 17.49 euros
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – 15.99 euros
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – 23.09 euros
- Dyin Light 2 – 34.99 euros
- Project Zero: Maiden of the Black Water – 27.99 euros
- Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – 34.99 euros
- Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective – 20.09 euros
- Resident Evil Village – 15.99 euros
However, this is only a small part of all the games that are currently at a discount, with the complete list which can be consulted at this address on the official Xbox Store website.
#Xbox #Store #Shocktober #discounts #Halloween #games