Microsoft has launched a new mandate discounts assorted on the Xbox Store, involving a large amount of games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One inside the Halloween-themed “Shocktober” sales but not only that, including a great variety of genres.

However, horror games are among the main protagonists of the initiative, which starts today and continues until October 23, 2023 in general, although some types of discount may have different timing.

In addition to the Shocktober sales, a sale of discounts has also started from Bandai Namco, among other initiatives like “Xbox Sales & Special”, so there really is a bit of everything in there.