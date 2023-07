The Xbox store updated today with the new ones weekly offers of the Deals With Gold and Spotlight Saleproposing as usual many offers on titles for Xbox Series X|S and One.

In short, it is the right opportunity to buy many games at a reduced price, including Atomic Heart and Dead Island 2 among the novelties, which are added to the Ultimate Game Sale, which began in the middle of the month and which will continue until July 31, 2023.