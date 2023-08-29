Microsoft has launched a series of new offers on Xbox Series X|S and One games through the Xbox store. In addition to the classic Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale, this week we also find the “Super Saver Sale”, “End of Summer Sale” offers, as well as numerous discounts for Ubisoft titles, including the Assassin’s Creed series.

All offers are valid from now until 4 September 2023, with some dates that may vary for specific promotions. Among the games in the clash we find, among others, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Destiny 2: The Eclipse and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.