New week, new offers forXbox Store of Microsoft through the discounts on Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale. This week’s promotions include over 100 games and DLC for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with most of them valid until December 19, 2022.

Among the new offers of the Xbox Store we point out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla – Deluxe Edition and The Ezio Collection, discounted by 67% and 75% on the standard price. We also find the three Crysis remasters with 40% discount.

Here is a selection of the offers currently active on the Xbox Store, while a this address find the complete list from the Xbox blog.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It must be said that many of the most interesting discounted titles are also included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog so it might be worth considering the idea of ​​subscribing to play them, simultaneously activating the other over 400 titles included in the service.

By the way, a few days ago Microsoft released a trailer presenting the many new features coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023.