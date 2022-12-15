Xbox Store today kicked off the Countdown Sale 2022with over a thousand games and DLC for Xbox Series X|S, One and PC discounted until the end of the year. Among the promotions we also find Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23 and Elden Ring.

Christmas and New Year’s offers add to this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale. In total there are 945 games/DLC for consoles and 464 for PC. In short, there are so many promotions and they should be able to satisfy the tastes of almost everyone. They will be available until January 2, 2023.

TO this address find all the offers of the Countdown Sale 2022, while below is our selection of some of the most interesting promotions:

Elden Ring for 48.99 euros

Need for Speed ​​Unbound for 47.99 euros

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for 67.99 euros

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Safe Edition for 87.99 euros

FIFA 23 for 39.99 euros

Cyberpunk 2077 for 34.99 euros

NBA 2K23 for 35.99 euros

F1 22 at 31.99 euros

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for 9.89 euros

Resident Evil Village for 19.99 euros

Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition (RE 2 & 3) for 14.99 euros

Resident Evil 2 for 9.99 euros

Resident Evil 3 for 9.99 euros

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 8.99 euros

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition for 29.69 euros

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 17.49 euros

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil at 9.89

It Takes Two for €15.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 19.79 euros

Cuphead for 13.99 euros

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for 34.99 euros

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice for 34.99 euros

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for 29.99 euros

Dying Light 2: Stay Human for 34.99 euros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 23.09 euros

What do you think, among the many offers available with Coundown Sale 2022, is there any that particularly interests you or that you would recommend to other players? Let us know in the comments.