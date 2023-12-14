As per tradition, this year too with Christmas approaching Xbox Store proposes i Countdown Salethat include over 14,000 offers between games and DLC for Xbox consoles.
Available until January 2, 2024the promotions also include many recent titles, such as Starfield, offered at the price of 55.99 euros, with a 30% discount, and Alan Wake 2 at 47.99 euros, in this case with a price reduction of 20%. %.
On offer for the first time we also find the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 at 47.99 euros, with a 20% discount and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 55.99 euros.
The most invited offers from the Xbox Countdown Sale
Find all active offers at this addresswhile below as usual we offer you a list with some of the most interesting promotions from the Xbox Store:
- Alan Wake 2 for 47.99 euros, 20% discount
Starfield at 55.99 euros, 30% discount
EA Sports FC 24 for Xbox Series X|S and One at 31.99 euros, 60% discount
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 55.99 euros, 30% discount
Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition for 35.99 euros, 60% discount
F1 23 at 23.99 euros, 70% discount
Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition at 53.59 euros, 30% discount
Resident Evil 4 Remake at 31.49 euros, 60% discount
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for 14.99 euros, 70% discount
EA Sports WRC at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
GTA 5 Premium Edition at 20.09 euros, 30% discount
Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 39.99 euros, 50% discount
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at 19.99 euros, 60% discount
Resident Evil 7 for 7.99 euros, 60% discount
Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition (RE 2 + RE 3) at 14.99 euros, 75% discount
Assassin's Creed Mirage at 34.99 euros, 30% discount
Elden Ring at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
Dead Island 2 at 41.99 euros, 40% discount
Hogwarts Legacy at 37.49 euros, 50% discount
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for 47.99 euros, 20% discount
Mortal Kombat 1 for 44.99 euros, 40% discount
Sifu at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
