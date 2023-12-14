As per tradition, this year too with Christmas approaching Xbox Store proposes i Countdown Salethat include over 14,000 offers between games and DLC for Xbox consoles.

Available until January 2, 2024the promotions also include many recent titles, such as Starfield, offered at the price of 55.99 euros, with a 30% discount, and Alan Wake 2 at 47.99 euros, in this case with a price reduction of 20%. %.

On offer for the first time we also find the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 at 47.99 euros, with a 20% discount and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 55.99 euros.