Me too’Xbox Store of Microsoft started the Black Friday promotions 2023 with over 900 games, collections and DLC on offer on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Among the discounted games there is also Starfield, even if we are not talking about huge price reductions, but you can still add to your collection the Standard edition at 63.99 euros and the Premium Edition at 93.49 euros.

Football lovers, however, may find the promotion on EA Sports FC 24 interesting, currently available for purchase at 39.99 euros, with a 50% discount on the standard price. For the rest we find evergreen games and even more recent ones, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, on offer at 39.99 euros and Diablo 4 at 47.99 euros.