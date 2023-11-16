Me too’Xbox Store of Microsoft started the Black Friday promotions 2023 with over 900 games, collections and DLC on offer on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Among the discounted games there is also Starfield, even if we are not talking about huge price reductions, but you can still add to your collection the Standard edition at 63.99 euros and the Premium Edition at 93.49 euros.
Football lovers, however, may find the promotion on EA Sports FC 24 interesting, currently available for purchase at 39.99 euros, with a 50% discount on the standard price. For the rest we find evergreen games and even more recent ones, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, on offer at 39.99 euros and Diablo 4 at 47.99 euros.
The most interesting offers
Find the complete list of offers at this addresswhile below we have compiled a list of some of the most interesting ones:
- UFC 5 for 55.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros
EA Sports FC 24 for 39.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Assassin’s Creed Mirage for 39.99 euros, instead of 49.99 euros
NBA 2K24 for 39.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Mortal Kombat 1 at 52.49 euros, instead of 74.99 euros
Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box at 49.49 euros, instead of 149.99 euros
Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 13.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros
GTA 5 at 19.99 euros, instead of 39.99 euros
Starfield at 63.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Starfield Premium Edition at 93.49 euros, instead of 109.99 euros
Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty at 63.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Cyberpunk 2077 for 35.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 47.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Diablo 4 at 47.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Hogwarts Legacy at 44.99 euros, instead of 74.99 euros
Lords of the Fallen at 48.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros, instead of 19.99 euros
Red Dead Redemption 2 for 19.79 euros, instead of 59.99 euros
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition for 7.99 euros, instead of 39.99 euros
F1 23 at 31.99 euros, instead of 79.99 euros
Remnant 2 for 34.99 euros, instead of 49.99 euros
WWE 2K 23 for 24.74 euros, instead of 74.99 euros
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at 34.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros
Street Fighter 6 for 41.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros
Persona 5 Royal for 35.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros
