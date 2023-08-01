Microsoft has kicked off the first batch of offers of theXbox Store about games for Xbox Series X|S and One of August through the promotions of the Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale categories, in addition to numerous offers on DLC, retro titles and/or with split-screen co-op.

The discounts will be valid until August 7, 2023 and among the games in battle we find, among others, NBA 2K23, Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Far Cry 6 and Borderlands 3.