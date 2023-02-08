A new color adds to the already large lineup of wireless controllers for the family of consoles Xboxes. It’s about the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Editionavailable now on Microsoft Store and at authorized resellers for €64.99.

Below are the pictures and more details.

Xbox introduces the new Stellar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox announces the availability of the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition at the MSRP of €64.99, in the Microsoft Store and at authorized resellers.

The Xbox family adds a new entry to the Shift range, which saw its debut with Aqua Shift, a controller with relaxing colors and shades reminiscent of the sea, while Stellar has a more extravagant style, with blue-purple tones reminiscent of the suggestive aura of outer space, and give it a hypnotic look.

The new Xbox controller invites gamers to discover new adventures with non-slip grips on the triggers, shoulder buttons and back shell that allow a better grip of the controller.

Stellar Shift features a hybrid d-pad that allows for precise input. The new Xbox controller allows you to capture and share content with multiple players, such as videos and screenshots, through the “Share” button.

Via the Xbox Accessories App you can also create custom controller profiles and map buttons to your liking. The 3.5mm jack lets you plug in your favorite headphones.

The Stellar Shift Xbox Controller unlocks a unique space-themed dynamic background for the console dashboard, which activates when connected to Xbox Series X|S. To access this function, simply click on the Settings button on the console dashboard. In the General tab, press the Personalization button and access the dedicated area: “My wallpaper”. Once inside you will be able to see the dynamic backgrounds and choose between this or other fantastic dynamic looks.