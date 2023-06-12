Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to do the Xbox Starfield Special Edition controller pre-order. The price is €74.99 and the release date is June 16, 2023. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, or if there should be a drop in price between the time of the pre-order and the time of shipment, the discount would be automatically applied to your order. The reservation can be canceled free of charge before payment.

The Xbox Starfield Special Edition controller features a custom aesthetic inspired by Bethesda’s game. Works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and mobile. The only differences are cosmetic, otherwise it’s a classic Xbox controller.