The Xbox Live Gold membership will turn into Game Pass Core in September and on the occasion of this announcement the famous Xbox gamer Stallion83 has revealed that it is subscriber until 2847 . We are talking about 844 years of Microsoft service subscription.

Stallion83 and Xbox Live Gold

In case you don’t know, Stallion83 is the player with the Highest gamescore score in the world. At the launch of Xbox One, Microsoft decided to give him a lifetime subscription to Xbox Live Gold (at the time there was no Game Pass, remember) to reward this achievement.

Now, however, the player has revealed that “for life” according to Microsoft means up to the year 2847. Precisely until February 2nd. Considering the possibility of convert it to Game Pass Ultimateit is clear that Stallion83 will never have problems accessing Microsoft games.

