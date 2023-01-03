The official account of the TGA (The Game Awards) has published on Twitter the list of Xbox exclusives output by June 2022i.e. one year after the June showcase, including STALKER 2 and Forza Motorsport, as well as Starfield and Redfall.

Starfield

Redfall

Minecraft Legends

Go Motorspot

ARK 2

STALKER 2

Flintlock

Replaced

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Party Animals

Of course this is an unofficial list, but still interesting for several reasons. The first is the presence of Starfield, whose arrival within the first half of the year was confirmed in the last few hours. So the mention of titles whose official release date is not yet known such as the aforementioned Stalker 2, of which we only know that it will arrive in 2023, Forza Motorsport, also expected within the current year, but also Ark 2, of which in fact little or nothing is known yet.

It must be said that if even only half of all these Xbox exclusives really came out in the next six months, it would still be a great party for those who play in the Microsoft ecosystem, also considering that they will all be available immediately in the Games Pass.

It should also be added that if all these releases were concentrated in the next six months, it would also mean that more could be announced for the end of the year. In short, it would be a really crackling 2023 for Xbox.